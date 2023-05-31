First lady for facilitation, resources to make DAPs productive citizens

UrduPoint.com

First Lady Samina Alvi on Wednesday emphasized providing maximum resources and facilities to the differently-abled persons (DAPs), orphans and widows to make them productive citizens of society

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :First Lady Samina Alvi on Wednesday emphasized providing maximum resources and facilities to the differently-abled persons (DAPs), orphans and widows to make them productive citizens of society.

The first lady, during her visit to Vocational Training Center, Physiotherapy Institute and Darul Aman here, expressed the hope that the social welfare department of Balochistan would continue taking measures for the needy and the DAPs.

Secretary Social Welfare Imran Khan apprised the first lady of the performance of the social welfare institutions and steps being taken for the welfare of DAPs including the provision of dignified employment to them.

Samina Alvi appreciated that the needy people were being imparted training of computer, mobile phone repairing, photography, and physiotherapy besides being provided employment opportunities to them at Darul Aman.

The first lady also interacted with the DAPs as well as the widows and listened to the problem faced by them.

