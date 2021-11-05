First Lady for proactive role of educational institutions, media against breast cancer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

First Lady, Samina Arif Alvi here Friday said breast cancer was a fatal ailment and proactive role of educational institutions, religious scholars and media was imperative for spreading mass awareness on regular basis to eradicate the deadly disease

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :First Lady, Samina Arif Alvi here Friday said breast cancer was a fatal ailment and proactive role of educational institutions, religious scholars and media was imperative for spreading mass awareness on regular basis to eradicate the deadly disease.

Addressing an impressive function of students and academia here at University of Peshawar in connection with awareness campaign against breast cancer, the First Lady said University of Peshawar was a highly reputable and representative educational institute of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) wherein students from across the province get their education up to PhD and they can help in creating awareness against breast cancer in their respective areas.

She said the struggle against the disease should continue throughout the year instead of limiting it to specific days, adding proactive role of civil society, politicians, religious academicians, health institutions, WHO and NGOs were equally important in creation of mass awareness and sensitization of people against the fatal disease.

She said one woman out of every suspected eight patients become victims of breast cancer and every year around 100,000 new cases were reported in the country, adding 16 new cases out of 25 suspected patients were detected in October last by Khyber Teaching Hospital.

She urged women to conduct their mammography every month and in case if they find any changes in and around breast areas during self-examination should immediately contact doctors as delay in treatment may prove fatal.

First Lady said survival chance of a breast cancer's patient was over 90 percent if detected at early stage and less than 40 to 45 percent at 3rd and 4th stages.

Despite limited resources, she said KP Government was spending substantial financial resources on provision of free treatment to cancer patients that was highly appreciable.

Samina Alvi said she has visited every province in connection with spreading awareness against the disease and her visit to Peshawar was also part of this campaign. She said an inclusive database of the cancer patients and their recovery would significantly help policymakers in preparation of future strategies and action plans against the ailment.

She appreciated University of Peshawar's administration for organizing an impressive mass awareness event and expressed the hope of such more functions with regular intervals for education of students especially girls.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor UoP, Dr Muhammad Idress and Registrar, Saifullah Khan warmly welcomed the distinguished guest on arrival where two students presented flowers bouquet to her.

Vice Chancellor UoP, Dr Muhammad Iddress and senior Radiologist, Dr Shandana apprised participants of the causes and treatment of patients and awareness sessions conducted by UoP from time to time against the disease.