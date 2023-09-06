First Lady for raising awareness about early symptoms of breast cancer, self-examination

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi on Wednesday, emphasizing the diagnosis and curability of breast cancer in early stage, has called for raising awareness about the initial symptoms of breast cancer to control the fatal disease, besides educating women to adopt the habit of 5-minute self-examination every month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi on Wednesday, emphasizing the diagnosis and curability of breast cancer in early stage, has called for raising awareness about the initial symptoms of breast cancer to control the fatal disease, besides educating women to adopt the habit of 5-minute self-examination every month.

Speaking at a seminar on "Breast Cancer, Mental Health and Facilitation of Persons with Disabilities" jointly organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and University of Lahore (UOL), she stressed that healthy women are vital for a prosperous Pakistan.

Begum Samina Arif Alvi urged women to learn about self-examination and conduct 5-minute self-examinations every month to detect breast cancer at early stages and seek medical advice in case of any abnormalities.

Highlighting that women make up almost 50 percent of the population, she emphasized the importance of broadcasting messages related to breast cancer and mental health through various media channels, including tv, radio, dramas and newspapers.

The First Lady also advocated for individuals with disabilities, calling for their job quotas in both the public and private sectors.

She applauded the progress made in spreading awareness about breast cancer over the past five years, resulting in a higher number of cases being diagnosed at stages 1 or 2, which are curable. She stressed the need for continued collaborative efforts between organizations like WHO, civil society and cancer hospitals to further combat this disease.

Begum Samina Alvi expressed satisfaction with University of Lahore's dedication to cancer and mental health research. She highlighted the shortage of trained psychologists compared to the population and emphasized that increased awareness is essential to control breast cancer.

In her closing remarks, the First Lady urged for messages about breast cancer prevention to be communicated in multiple languages. She reiterated the importance of creating a supportive work environment for individuals with disabilities in both government and private institutions.

Dr. Maryam, the WHO representative, Rector University of Lahore Owais Rauf, faculty members and students attended the seminar.