UrduPoint.com

First Lady Inaugurates Pediatric Cardiac Surgery Services At Children Complex

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 03:57 PM

First Lady inaugurates pediatric cardiac surgery services at Children Complex

First Lady, Samina Arif Alvi, on Wednesday inaugurated first ever pediatric surgery services for neonatal and adult kids in South Punjab at Children Complex

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :First Lady, Samina Arif Alvi, on Wednesday inaugurated first ever pediatric surgery services for neonatal and adult kids in South Punjab at Children Complex.

Incision of 500 enlisted kids will be conducted turn-by-turn once in a week under Punjab govt financial assistance in collaboration with an NGO Taarey Zameen Par Trust (TZP).

A newly born baby (neonatal) with cardiac issues will undergo surgery for the first time after launching the services at the health facility.

Dean Children Complex, Dr Muhammad Waqar Rabbani, NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, Additional Secretary Health (admin) South Punjab, Muhmmad Tariq, Director Health Services South Punjab, Dr Shakeel, Ex principal QMC, Dr Mukhtar Bhatti, HoD Paeds Deptt, Dr Sohail Arshad, Cardiac surgeon, Dr Ali Bokhari and others attended the ceremony.

Addressing the opening ceremony, First Lady Samina Arif Alvi, said each one of us should come forward to make Pakistan an Islamic Welfare State.

She informed that she was working for breast cancer and differently-abled people adding that they should not be left alone rather we should make them useful citizens.

Ms Samina quoted SBP Governor, Dr Reza Baqir as saying that only two or three per cent women applied for loans though the government offered huge funds for it to run their business.

The First Lady appreciated TZP CEO, Fadia Kashif and his team for services rendered for health and other sectors and added that Children Complex had achieved a milestone by launching surgery services.

The philanthropists should join and support the govt for such a noble cause, Ms Alvi said.

Earlier, Dean Children Complex informed that Punjab Govt had released Rs 10 million for the initiative adding that he was delighted that his dream had come true today.

He extolled, Ms Fadia Kashif, Dr Kashif Chishti, Dr Sohail Arshad, Dr Ali Bokhari for the efforts they had put in for launching of the services, CEO TZP, Fadia Kashif said that all of us should own our country and play our role for the progress of the country.

She shed light in detail on the services rendered by her trust.

HOD Paeds Deptt, Dr Sohail Arshad, elaborated about the surgery and said that Children Complex had become the second cardiac centre after Children Complex, Lahore in the public sector.

Cardiac Surgeon, Dr Ali Bokhari stated kids would be operated upon with state-of-the-art facilities at Modular Operation theatre.

He announced to begin heart transplant in the future at Children Complex.

Later, the first lady visited Mukhtar A. Sheikh hospital (MASH) and inspected the healthcare facilities being extended there..

CFO, Umer Farooq briefed her about the hospital's services saying that 66 Cochlear Implants have been conducted at the hospital wherein 33 were performed with financial assistance of PBM.

She hailed the role of doctors, paramedics and nurses adding that Sehat Sahulat Card was a good step for improved health facilities for the public.

Farrukh Mukhtar College of Nursing will help overcome shortage of nurses, she maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shortage Governor Business Punjab Progress Shakeel Women Breast Cancer All Government Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PTI govt failed to deliver, says Maryam Nawaz

PTI govt failed to deliver, says Maryam Nawaz

9 minutes ago
 &#039;Al Seer Marine&#039;, &#039;BGN Internationa ..

&#039;Al Seer Marine&#039;, &#039;BGN International&#039; form AED624 million jo ..

17 minutes ago
 European Council Chief Michel Discussed Developmen ..

European Council Chief Michel Discussed Developments in Afghanistan With Putin

4 minutes ago
 Putin Offers Condolences Over Death of Emergencies ..

Putin Offers Condolences Over Death of Emergencies Minister - Kremlin

4 minutes ago
 Aiman, Muneeb win fans' hearts at Minal Khan's dho ..

Aiman, Muneeb win fans' hearts at Minal Khan's dholki event

29 minutes ago
 FPCCI establishes research center to promote trade ..

FPCCI establishes research center to promote trade and business

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.