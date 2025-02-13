First Lady Of Turkiye Visits Maarif International School In Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The First Lady of Turkiye, Emine Erdogan visited the Maarif International School in H-8, Islamabad on Thursday during her official visit to Pakistan.
The visit highlighted the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and Turkiye, particularly in the field of education.
A special ceremony was held at the school to showcase the institution’s contributions to Pakistan’s education sector.
The Maarif International School, a project of the Turkish Maarif Foundation, is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art educational facilities, fostering academic excellence, and promoting cultural exchange between the two brotherly nations.
During the event, students presented vibrant cultural performances to welcome the Turkish First Lady, reflecting the strong historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and Turkiye.
She engaged with young students, viewed their creative work, and expressed appreciation for the school's efforts in shaping future generations.
Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy exemplary diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations, deeply rooted in shared history, values, and mutual respect.
Over the years, both nations have collaborated in various fields, including defense, trade, health, and education.
Turkiye has been a key partner in supporting Pakistan's infrastructure and humanitarian initiatives, while Pakistan has reciprocated through unwavering diplomatic support.
The Turkish Maarif Foundation, under the patronage of the Turkish government, has played a pivotal role in strengthening educational ties between the two countries.
It has established several institutions in Pakistan, providing modern education with a global perspective while incorporating elements of Islamic values and cultural heritage.
The Maarif International School is part of a global network of educational institutions established by the Turkish Maarif Foundation.
These schools offer internationally recognized curricula, with a focus on science, technology, and languages, preparing students for higher education and global careers.
The First Lady’s visit reaffirmed Turkiye’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s education sector and fostering people-to-people connections.
The event concluded with an exchange of goodwill messages between the school administration and the Turkish delegation, further solidifying the educational partnership between the two nations.
