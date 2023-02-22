First lady performs ground breaking to build homes for poor, homeless in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi performed ground breaking to kickstart work on phase-II of a major social welfare initiative of Taaray Zameen Per (TZP) trust to build homes for the poor homeless people here Wednesday.

Addressing the ceremony she said, she was delighted to lay foundation of second phase of shelter homes (Dar-ul-Sukoon) to provide 36 more homes to the poor destitute people like widows and those who survive under the porous roofs of husk cottages.

She appreciated Fadia Kashif, the Chief Executive Officer of TZP Trust, for the social welfare initiatives the trust was undertaking in aid of the downtrodden segments of society.

Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi said that Multan is known as the city of saints who rendered their whole life to illuminating society with Islamic teachings. "And I am happy the people in Multan were working with a similar spirit." She said, she was happy to note that Multan being one of the oldest living cities on earth was progressing in every sector. "Now it is the venue of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches and international famed cricketers are here to demonstrate their prowess." She said, being herself a social worker, she believed that every individual was important for country's development and can play role to help Pakistan prosper.

She said, she felt delighted to see another 36 families to find shelter at Dar Ul Sukoon which already had brought about a change in the lifestyle of 31 poor families already living here with their 200 kids getting free education.

"I congratulate all the beneficiary families," she said and commended TZP for arranging not only homes for the homeless but also free education for their children.

She said, building 36 homes for the homeless and unemployed was a good beginning to infuse a change in society.

She urged the privileged and affluent people to brainstorm on what they can do to benefit the poor communities and their children in their respective areas and appealed the philanthropists, social welfare organizations and individuals to invest their time and resources in efforts to brighten the future of kids belonging to poor families adding that government cannot achieve the objective without support from society. "A bit of help from all of us can translate into a big positive impact on the lives of these children, she added.

She prayed for the success of "Taaray Zameen Per" trust in its social welfare initiatives and further expansion to cover more and more deserving people.

She again congratulated the Trust, its CEO and all other staff for launching such a splendid initiative and keeping it moving forward. TZP Trust founder Kashif Riaz, noted philanthropist and industrialist Mian Fazal Mukhtar and others were present.