First Lady points out key measures to promote women entrepreneurship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Alvi here on Wednesday pointed out key measures to promote women entrepreneurship and their participation in the country's development process.

Speaking at an international conference on "Globalizing Women Entrepreneurship (GWE) 2023" organized by President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI), she said, the government institutions must work to create an environment that is conducive to women economic participation.� The First Lady said that offering financial incentives, promoting gender-sensitive policies, creating a women-friendly and harassment-free work environment, and establishing mechanisms for easy access to loans specifically tailored for women entrepreneurs were few of the measures, the government institutions should take.

She said banks could play a pivotal role by providing financial backing and advisory services to women entrepreneurs.

"Chambers of commerce and industry also hold a special responsibility of guiding and mentoring women entrepreneurs", she said adding that they should take a proactive role in educating women about running and establishing businesses.

Organizing workshops, training programs and networking opportunities can go a long way in equipping women with the necessary skills and knowledge, Begum Samina Alvi said.� She said empowering women economically doesn't just benefit them individually; it has also a positive impact on communities and economies.

"Entrepreneurship stands as a powerful avenue through which we can channel women's potential and transform it into financial empowerment. By providing women with the tools, resources, and support needed to start and run their businesses, we enable them to not only contribute to their own financial well-being but also to the growth of economic development," she added.

She also appreciated the efforts made by�the FWCCI in promoting women's entrepreneurship in Pakistan saying that other chambers should also follow suit.

She maintained that educated women were more likely to become successful entrepreneurs, contributing to both their individual growth and societal progress.

Speaking about the importance of health and education in women's life, the First Lady said providing women with access to quality education and skill-building opportunities is of paramount importance. She also highlighted some common health issues among women including breast cancer and mental stress.

"Breast cancer is a silent threat that affects countless women. In Pakistan alone, almost 40,000 women die every year due to breast cancer. The majority of these deaths could be avoided through the detection of breast cancer at an early stage," she added.

She said by dedicating just 5 minutes each month to self-examination, women and girls can take control of their health and potentially detect issues early, ensuring timely medical intervention.

With regard the the mental health, she said the women, especially working women, have to particularly face stress as they have to maintain a balance between their home and work responsibilities.

Women should work but should also not neglect their families as a peaceful family life isn't merely a luxury, but an essential foundation of mental health and well-being, she added.

� She also urged the society at large to take special care of persons with disabilities (PWDs) and give them their rights. Empowering PWDs, ensuring their financial independence, improving their access to opportunities and facilities, and including them in mainstream socio-economic activities are essential for creating an equitable, just and inclusive society, she added.� Special Assistant to Caretaker Prime Minister on Women Empowerment and Human Right Mishaal Malik said she as a woman, had played a leading role in the struggle for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.�She stressed the women to play active role in financial activities to ensure socio-economic development of the country.� She said according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan's GDP could rise by 30 percent if the women participation is ensured in different sectors.

President FWCCO Rubina Amjad urged the government to provide equal opportunities to women diaspora to fully participate in business activities.