First Lady Samina Alvi Inaugurates Radiotherapy Machine At Senar Cancer Hospital Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 04:23 PM

First Lady Samina Alvi on Tuesday inaugurated radiotherapy machine at the Cancer Hospital Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy "Senar" which was approved for the hospital under a Rs 808 million upgradation plan approved by the government

Director of the Hospital Hafiz Khush Naseeb and consultant Dr. Feroz Khan Achakzai briefed Begum Samina Alvi about the facilities available for Cancer including breast cancer treatments at the Institute.

Prominent social figure of Balochistan Ms. Surayaullah Uddin was also present on the occasion.

Begum Alvi visited various departments including OPD, PRC Lab and expressed her satisfaction over the medical facilities provided in the hospital,She said that the medical services of Senar Hospital for the treatment of breast cancer in Balochistan were commendable where quality medical facilities were being provided to the people suffering from incurable diseases like cancer while local patients would get diagnostic facilities in the hospital.

She said that the government would continue to support and patronize such state-of-the-art medical institutions and take effective measures to provide quality health care and better services to the poor.

