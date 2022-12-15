UrduPoint.com

First Lady Samina Alvi Urges Helping, Patronising Differently-abled Persons

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2022

First Lady Samina Alvi urges helping, patronising differently-abled persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi has emphasised the need for practical measures to eliminate discriminatory attitude towards differently-abled people and promoting their social and financial inclusion in every sphere of life.

She was talking to the office-bearers of the Hum Mashal-e-Rah (HMR) Foundation after visiting its project Maskan in Nasheman, here on Thursday. Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department is also collaborating in the project.

Begum Samina Alvi called for joint efforts by all stakeholders for bringing positive change in people's behaviour towards differently-abled persons in society and promoting their inclusion and accessibility in practical fields. She urged people to not disrespect or ridicule such persons and encourage and support their participation in educational, social and economic activities.

She appreciated collaboration of the Social Welfare Department and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for empowerment of special children, as it was the need of the hour. Public and private organisations were working together for their facilitation, education and protection of their rights, she remarked.

She mentioned that there was dire need to focus on equipping the special children with market-oriented technical and vocational skills and professional training so that they, instead of relying on others, could be able to earn their livelihood and become productive part of society and play their role in development and prosperity of the country.

She said that more than 10 per cent of Pakistan's population comprised of persons with disabilities, and needed to be turned into active and productive members of society by imparting education and skills as per requirements of the market and industries.

Begum Samina Arif Alvi stressed the print, electronic and social media to spread awareness and promote the idea of inclusion of differently-abled persons and avoid use of inappropriate language against them.

Earlier, HMR Chairperson Amnah Aftab briefed the First Lady about working, performance, training courses and initiatives taken for rehabilitation of special children. "We are working towards accessibility of persons with disabilities in public places such as buildings, metros, railway stations, bus stations, markets, and washrooms to make their movement easy and accessible," she explained.

