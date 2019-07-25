First Lady, Samina Alvi visits 'Behbud' Association Rawalpindi

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :First Lady Mrs. Samina Alvi here on Thursday visited 'Behbud' Association Center and appreciated the role of the Association for the empowerment of women and education of children particularly of underprivileged segments of the society.

She said, the volunteers of the association were doing a lot for the people of slums areas.

"I have visited the set up of the Behbud Association in Karachi which is very good and big," she added.

Addressing the office bearers and members of the organizations she said, "It is a pleasure for me to be in the Behbud center. I am a big fan of the organization and it is very dear to me as my several friends remained presidents of the organization. I know what the volunteers of the organization are doing. " Lauding efforts of the association, she said it was doing great work. "It is all volunteer work that the members of the organization were doing," Samina said.

They were working for the women education and health of the poor and deserving people, she added.

The first lady said, the work of Behbud Association was almost like the 'Ehsaas' program launched by the Federal government. The volunteers of Behbud association could join the hands of the government under 'Ehsaas' program to support the underprivileged segments of the society, she added.

To a question about family planning program of the government, the first lady said, the government was making efforts in this regard. The government wanted to take on board the religious scholars to raise awareness as they could convince the people about family planning, she added.

She said, age gap between the children benefit the health of mother and child.

The first lady said, the government would take ulema on board in the drive to enlighten the people about birth control through Islamic perspective.

She said, the organizations like Behbud must come forward and play their role for population welfare program.

The first lady assured the office bearers of the organization of all possible help saying "I am here to help you." She underlined the need of an effective role by the volunteers for education particularly for out of school children. Special children especially those who could be sent in regular schools systems must be encouraged and enrolled, Samina added.

She said, the government was focusing the education sector.

She also visited different sections of the organization including Behbud Health Complex, Industrial Hall, Laboratory, operation theater and others.

A documentary on 'Behbud' association was shown highlighting the services of the organization.

Earlier, in her welcome address Senior Vice President, Behbud Organization Mrs. Abida Saleem Malik informed that the organization's name stood for support and strength for women. It was conceived and founded by Mrs. Akhtar Riazuddin, with the help of a small group of volunteers in 1967. Operating out of a member's home in a congested area of Rawalpindi, Behbud had grown into a national institution in last 51 years, she said.

She informed, Behbud was a pioneer of the country's NGOs and had enjoyed its long almost 51 year history alongside its reputation as a partner in working towards poverty alleviation and community development through it's sustained efforts.

She informed, the organization was providing services for all areas of development including healthcare, education, community development, women's empowerment, vocational training and disaster relief.

Abida Saleem Malik said the people could support the programs of the association to educate children, impart vocational training for women and other. They organization was working for strengthening communities and changing lives, she added.