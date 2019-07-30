UrduPoint.com
First Lady Samina Alvi Visits 'Darul Ehsaas'

Tue 30th July 2019 | 04:12 PM

First Lady Samina Alvi visits 'Darul Ehsaas'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :First Lady Mrs Samina Alvi here on Tuesday visited Darul Ehsaas (Pakistan Sweet Home Lahore Centre), a project of Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM), and reviewed facilities being provided to orphans at the centre.

She visited various rooms of the centre and met the children. She asked various questions from the children about facilities being provided to them.

The president's spouse was given a presentation by In-charge of the Centre Ambreen Kanwal and Coordinator Shaista Tariq during the visit.

They informed the First Lady that at present, 80 children were residing in the centre and they were being provided education, food, clothes, recreational and medical facilities. They said the PBM bear all the expenses whereas such centres were also being established in other cities.

On the occasion, Mrs Alvi expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to the children in the center and assured of all out cooperation for the noble cause.

