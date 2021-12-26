First Lady Samina Alvi visits Peshawar Museum

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :First Lady, Samina Alvi, wife of President Arif Alvi on Sunday visited Peshawar Museum, Heritage Trail and Sethi House and appreciated the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to preserve the rich heritage of the region.

Director Archaeology and Museums KP, Dr Abdul Samad gave a briefing to the President's family about renovation and conservation works in Peshawar Museum .

She appreciated the efforts of KP government to preserve the rich archaeological heritage of Pakistan.

The first lady lauded the restoration of building of Peshawar Museum and appreciated the world biggest collection of Gandhara art.

She said that the Peshawar Museum is the best kept museum.