First Lady, Sindh Health Minister Visit BIUT
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM
SHAHEED BENAZIRABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, accompanied by Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, visited the Benazir Institute of Urology and Transplantation (BIUT), Shaheed Benazirabad here Friday.
During the visit, a comprehensive six-month performance report of BIUT was presented, showcasing the institute’s remarkable achievements, a Presidency's news release said.
During the briefing, it was informed that thousands of patients have received treatment, including non-invasive options for stone disease such as Extra corporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Ureterorenoscopy (URS), and Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL). Notably, BIUT has successfully introduced robotic surgery for renal cancer and congenital anomalies, providing minimally invasive treatment for complex urological diseases, it said.
It added that due to the visionary leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, BIUT provides completely free healthcare services to all patients.From blood transfusions to diagnostic tests, medicines to advanced imaging scans, and comprehensive surgical procedures, every aspect of medical care is provided free of cost to patients, ensuring that quality healthcare remains accessible to all regardless of economic status, it said.
The delegation visited various departments of BIUT, including the dialysis centre, outpatient clinic, intensive care unit, radiology department, laboratory, and children’s ward.
First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also inaugurated the newly established Central Sterilization Service Department (CSSD) at BIUT, further enhancing the institute’s ability to deliver high-quality healthcare services.
“I am impressed by the outstanding work being done at BIUT,” said Bibi Aseefa Bhutto.Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Sindh Health Minister, echoed the First Lady’s sentiments, highlighting the importance of such institutions in providing specialized healthcare services to the people of Sindh.
The visit underscored the government’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and services in the region.The visit was conducted as part of First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari’s flood preparedness tour, aimed at assessing healthcare infrastructure readiness and ensuring continuance of critical care services during potential flooding scenarios in the area.
