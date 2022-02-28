UrduPoint.com

First Lady Stresses Joint Efforts To Make Country Green

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 12:00 AM

First lady stresses joint efforts to make country green

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :First Lady Samina Alvi has stressed the need for joint efforts to make the country clean and green so that the people could live healthy life.

Addressing the 'National Floral Art Show 2022' organised by the Floral Art Society of Pakistan (FASP) at a local hotel on Sunday, she said that the event was the source of joy for participants, adding that FASP rose chapter Lahore was the true example of friendship through flowers.

Samina Alvi appreciated the rose chapter Lahore's President Shaista Khawar and executive committee members for arranging such a colorful event. She said the other chapters of FASP were acknowledged by the people of Pakistan for their pro-environmental initiatives, saying that it was the responsibility of all segments of society to protect heritage in true spirit.

She mentioned that she was an active member of flower art societies and clubs in Karachi, adding that the event like floral show was very important to promote art of local floral designers and flowers related industry. She asserted that nature played an important role in intellectual and spiritual development of a person.

First Lady Samina Alvi maintained that presence of flowers and beautiful plants are not only source of fragrance but also play role in maintaining the temperature. She said that Pakistan had immense natural beauty, flowers and plants of various types in all the areas which not only enhance the beauty of this region but also play an important role in economy.

She said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for green and beautiful Pakistan "We have to do our best to motivate every citizen across the country for plantation." She said that Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with natural beauty and resources and all of us should protect it. "We should play our vital role to maintain cleanliness and enhance natural beauty of the country as protection of culture and heritage was our collective responsibility", she said.

Samina Alvi also appreciated the NGOs and arts societies of Peshawar, Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad for arranging floral activities in a best way. She said "We are trying to rehabilitate and decorate Wah Garden with the assistance of floral society Islamabad and Archaeology department as it was the beautiful place".

First Lady mentioned that she was also working on empowerment of women and persons with different abilities and other social issues, hoping that floral arts societies would also play their role in this regard as no single human can do it alone. "Let join hands to make Pakistan beautiful and prosperous" she added.

Later, she distributed trophies among the winners of Floral Fashion Show and also witnessed their handmade floral bouquet.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Peshawar Prime Minister Hotel Women Sunday Event All Industry Best

Recent Stories

PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 ..

PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 for Multan Sultans

2 hours ago
 Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

12 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

12 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>