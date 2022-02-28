First lady stresses joint efforts to make country green

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :First Lady Samina Alvi has stressed the need for joint efforts to make the country clean and green so that the people could live healthy life.

Addressing the 'National Floral Art Show 2022' organised by the Floral Art Society of Pakistan (FASP) at a local hotel on Sunday, she said that the event was the source of joy for participants, adding that FASP rose chapter Lahore was the true example of friendship through flowers.

Samina Alvi appreciated the rose chapter Lahore's President Shaista Khawar and executive committee members for arranging such a colorful event. She said the other chapters of FASP were acknowledged by the people of Pakistan for their pro-environmental initiatives, saying that it was the responsibility of all segments of society to protect heritage in true spirit.

She mentioned that she was an active member of flower art societies and clubs in Karachi, adding that the event like floral show was very important to promote art of local floral designers and flowers related industry. She asserted that nature played an important role in intellectual and spiritual development of a person.

First Lady Samina Alvi maintained that presence of flowers and beautiful plants are not only source of fragrance but also play role in maintaining the temperature. She said that Pakistan had immense natural beauty, flowers and plants of various types in all the areas which not only enhance the beauty of this region but also play an important role in economy.

She said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for green and beautiful Pakistan "We have to do our best to motivate every citizen across the country for plantation." She said that Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with natural beauty and resources and all of us should protect it. "We should play our vital role to maintain cleanliness and enhance natural beauty of the country as protection of culture and heritage was our collective responsibility", she said.

Samina Alvi also appreciated the NGOs and arts societies of Peshawar, Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad for arranging floral activities in a best way. She said "We are trying to rehabilitate and decorate Wah Garden with the assistance of floral society Islamabad and Archaeology department as it was the beautiful place".

First Lady mentioned that she was also working on empowerment of women and persons with different abilities and other social issues, hoping that floral arts societies would also play their role in this regard as no single human can do it alone. "Let join hands to make Pakistan beautiful and prosperous" she added.

Later, she distributed trophies among the winners of Floral Fashion Show and also witnessed their handmade floral bouquet.