First Lady Stresses Mainstreaming Of Disabled Persons

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:30 PM

First Lady Begum Samina Alvi on Friday stressed mainstreaming of the disabled persons in all areas of life, saying helping them become self-reliant could prove beneficial for the society

During a visit to a Foundation for Special Persons here, the First Lady said steps were being taken to launch a one-window operation to simplify registration process of the disabled children.

She said financial assistance would be provided to the parents of disabled persons under the Ehsaas Kifalat Programme.

The First Lady mentioned that for provision of vocational training to the special children, the government was working on several projects in collaboration with relevant organizations, including Karachi's business community.

Begum Alvi was given a briefing on the welfare of physically and mentally retarded children.

It was informed that disabled children were being provided education and therapyas per their needs at the Foundation.

The First Lady also visited the stalls of artifacts prepared by the disabled children.

More Stories From Pakistan

