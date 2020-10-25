First Lady stresses upon self-detection of breast cancer to avoid further complications

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi Sunday said that self-detection of breast cancer could lead to diagnosis and treatment at an early stage without developing further complications.

"Late diagnosis is a serious issue, and remote areas of the country are facing problems due to lack of awareness, screening and treatment facilities", she said while expressing her views at a breast cancer awareness ceremony held at Lady Dufferin Hospital.

According to a press release, she said during her recent visit to Balochistan, she had noticed lack of facilities and even technicians were not available there.

She called upon philanthropists and civil society to come forward to support the breast cancer institutes to fight the fatal disease.

While appreciating the initiatives taken by the Lady Dufferin hospital about breast cancer awareness, she suggested to the management to continue the campaign for the whole year and not just for the month of October which was being commemorated as PINKtober.

Later, a tree was coloured in pink by the First Lady as a token for breast cancer awareness among the masses.