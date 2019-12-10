First lady takes notice of KWH scam

First lady , Bushra Bibi has taken notice of Kashana Welfare Home (KWH) Scandal besides assuring former superintendent Afshan Latif that an impartial inquiry into this matter will be conducted afresh

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th December, 2019) First lady , Bushra Bibi has taken notice of Kashana Welfare Home (KWH) Scandal besides assuring former superintendent Afshan Latif that an impartial inquiry into this matter will be conducted afresh.First lady has also held assurance that stern action will be taken against those found responsible in this scam.A lady officer from PM House contacted former superintendent of Kashana Afshan Latif and told her that first lady Bushra Bibi has directed complete details of this matter be obtained.Afshan Latif said in a statement she has informed first lady about all the situation.She stated that lady officer has extended offer to her on behalf of first lady that government is ready to hold inquiry into the entire matter afresh.

The lady officer held out assurance on behalf of first lady that the matter will be got probed into afresh.Afshan Lagtif replied that she had already sent her complaint on PM Portal, therefore, the first lady can get the matter investigated a fresh if she wills so.

" we are not in favor of giving a new application to any government functionary.Afshan Latif said it is our desire and appeal that Chief Justice of Pakistan should look into this matter on his own.

A judicial commission should be constituted to probe into this matter.She said she has provided all the details with evidence to her department and other departments . Now judicial commission should be constituted so that the facts could come before public.