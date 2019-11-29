UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Lady Urges Artists To Help Promote Pakistan's Cultural Heritage

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 10:17 PM

First Lady urges artists to help promote Pakistan's cultural heritage

First Lady Samina Alvi Friday while terming the art a true expression of norms and values of a society, urged the artists to play their role in highlighting the cultural heritage of Pakistan across the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :First Lady Samina Alvi Friday while terming the art a true expression of norms and values of a society, urged the artists to play their role in highlighting the cultural heritage of Pakistan across the world.

During interaction with the foreign artists at Islamabad Art Festival 2019 held here at Jamil Naqash Museum of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), she said Pakistan had a rich and diverse cultural heritage, besides being a land of compassion, tolerance, wisdom and brotherhood. It had a rich history with traditions having grown out of ancient civilizations like Mohinjadaro and Harrapa, she added. The First Lady congratulated the organizers of art festival, which brought together a galaxy of local and foreign artists. She hoped that the foreign artists would have a nice stay in Pakistan and return to their respective countries with good memories which would attract them back again and again. She said the art and culture faced common threats globally and therefore, it was direly needed for the artists to play their role in protecting the cultural heritage and traditions.

She said it was pleasing that the Islamabad Art Festival 2019 had got a great success and called for making the event a regular annual feature to provide an opportunity to the local artists to work with their counterparts from abroad and polish their skills, besides portraying the positive image of the country. Such events should be held frequently to make Pakistan's rich heritage more visible to the world, she added.

The First Lady, who also interacted British Pakistani and world's first Sufi Opera Singer Saira Peter at the event, invited all the visiting foreign artists to the Presidency.Begum Samina Alvi also took round of various galleries and appreciated the artwork displayed by the national and international artists.

Earlier, Islamabad Art Festival President Syed Jamal Shah, Saira Peter, Spike Mclarrity of the United Kingdom, photographer Peter Bussian of the United States and a Chinese artist also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World China Nice United Kingdom United States Jamal Shah 2019 Event All From

Recent Stories

Kamyab Jawan Programme to provide employment oppor ..

57 seconds ago

Met Police Say Treating London Bridge Stabbing as ..

59 seconds ago

Iran's top leader calls Trump's unexpected visit i ..

1 minute ago

Educational institutions should play role in provi ..

1 minute ago

Malaysian deputy FM calls on prime minister

8 minutes ago

US stocks retreat from records on greater trade te ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.