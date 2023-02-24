First Lady urges intensified awareness to end domestic violence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :First Lady Begum, Samina Arif Alvi, said that society should intensify efforts to end violence against women and to ensure the provision of property rights to women according to Islamic law.

"Intensified awareness is needed across the country about the relevant institutions and Violence Against Women Centers as well as get them their property rights so that women who are victims of violence or abuse do not have to go through difficulties." She expressed these views on Friday while visiting the Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) in Social Welfare Complex here.

Begum Samina Arif Alvi visited different sections of the center where officials briefed her about the facilities being extended at the center and about its functioning.

Speaking on this occasion, the First Lady said that the role of women in the development of any society cannot be denied adding that islam has determined the rights and duties of men and women, which should be practicised in an ideal Islamic society.

She added that attention was being paid to bring women forward in all spheres of life, but these efforts need to be made more effective.

Begum Samina Alvi said that there are laws for women's rights in Pakistan but these need to be fully implemented.

Regarding VAWC established in Multan, The First Lady stated that this center provides one-window operation services. Women victims of violence or abuse are protected here and aimed to safeguard the victims who fall prey to domestic violence or abuse. The victims can contact at toll free no 1043 to report their complaints.

While lauding the work of the Multan Center, she emphasized intensifying sensitizing about the centre.

Samina Arif Alvi said that in this regard banners should be displayed at schools, markets, hospitals, railway stations, airports, police stations and courts. Awareness pamphlets should be placed at other important places about it.

If need arises to bring them to the center, they are shifted to it where women police officers register FIRs, and help and counsel them.

Medical facilities are also extended if they face violence.

Apart from this, the center also has 36 Darul Aman (Women Shelter Homes) associated with it.