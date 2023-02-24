UrduPoint.com

First Lady Urges Intensified Awareness To End Domestic Violence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 03:00 PM

First Lady urges intensified awareness to end domestic violence

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :First Lady Begum, Samina Arif Alvi, said that society should intensify efforts to end violence against women and to ensure the provision of property rights to women according to Islamic law.

"Intensified awareness is needed across the country about the relevant institutions and Violence Against Women Centers as well as get them their property rights so that women who are victims of violence or abuse do not have to go through difficulties." She expressed these views on Friday while visiting the Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) in Social Welfare Complex here.

Begum Samina Arif Alvi visited different sections of the center where officials briefed her about the facilities being extended at the center and about its functioning.

Speaking on this occasion, the First Lady said that the role of women in the development of any society cannot be denied adding that islam has determined the rights and duties of men and women, which should be practicised in an ideal Islamic society.

She added that attention was being paid to bring women forward in all spheres of life, but these efforts need to be made more effective.

Begum Samina Alvi said that there are laws for women's rights in Pakistan but these need to be fully implemented.

Regarding VAWC established in Multan, The First Lady stated that this center provides one-window operation services. Women victims of violence or abuse are protected here and aimed to safeguard the victims who fall prey to domestic violence or abuse. The victims can contact at toll free no 1043 to report their complaints.

While lauding the work of the Multan Center, she emphasized intensifying sensitizing about the centre.

Samina Arif Alvi said that in this regard banners should be displayed at schools, markets, hospitals, railway stations, airports, police stations and courts. Awareness pamphlets should be placed at other important places about it.

If need arises to bring them to the center, they are shifted to it where women police officers register FIRs, and help and counsel them.

Medical facilities are also extended if they face violence.

Apart from this, the center also has 36 Darul Aman (Women Shelter Homes) associated with it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Police Women Market All From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-lea ..

Realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-leading Fast Charging Technology

13 minutes ago
 EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#0 ..

EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#039; to develop immersive VR tr ..

38 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX and NAVDE ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

38 minutes ago
 Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5 ..

Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5G and vivo V25e

2 hours ago
 SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay ..

SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK: ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in dive ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in diverse fields

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.