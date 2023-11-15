First lady urges int’l community’s role to end Israeli aggression, lifting Gaza siege

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) First Lady Begum Sadia Rehmat Ullah on Wednesday calling the inhumane oppression and tyranny by Israel a war crime, urged the international community to play its due role for bringing an immediate end to Israeli aggression and lifting the siege of Gaza.

She said this in her address at the ‘United for Peace Summit' held in Istanbul to reaffirm solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The first lady attended the summit at the invitation of First Lady of Turkiye Emine Erdogan, according to a press release from Pakistan's Embassy in Turkiye.

In her speech, the spouse of the prime minister, Begum Sadia Rehmat Ullah expressed Pakistan’s full solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters and condemned Israel’s brutal and indiscriminate use of force against civilians including women and children, currently besieged in Gaza.

She underlined Pakistan’s priority for ceasefire and provision of humanitarian assistance so that food and medicine may reach the people of Gaza without further delay.

She also called for a just, comprehensive, and lasting solution to the Palestine issue anchored in international law and in line with relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.

The First Lady reiterated support for the resolution adopted at the recently held joint extraordinary meeting of the Arab-Islamic summit.

While demanding facilitation of the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, she said that Pakistan had sent aid shipments to Palestinians and planned to send more aid to establish an unhindered and unconditional human corridor for Gaza.

Begum Sadia Rehmat Ullah thanked the Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan for organizing the meeting to discuss the dire situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories including Gaza.