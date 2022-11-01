UrduPoint.com

First Lady Urges Social Media Users For Creating Awareness On 'breast Cancer'

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2022 | 11:40 AM

First Lady urges social media users for creating awareness on 'breast cancer'

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :First Lady Samina Arif Alvi on Tuesday urged social media users to start an awareness drive on Breast Cancer to overcome the barriers of shyness and social taboos about the disease for early detection and cure.

"Hiding the disease in the name of social taboo is not a solution and it is essential for youth to speak upon it to help the women get early diagnosis and thus protect their lives", she stressed while speaking to a private news channel.

She also reassured her resolve to continue organizing such awareness activities on breast cancer.

Samina Alvi emphasized that there was a need for sensitizing women about self-examination because breast cancer did not affect only a woman but the whole family bears consequences in terms of social and financial impacts.

Through effective use of media platforms, misconceptions in the general public regarding this curable disease can be rectified and wiped out, she added.

She said that women who recover from the disease could also play an important role in creating awareness among other women, adding, the majority of the population is in rural areas and not aware of such diseases where we need to focus.

"Breast cancer is the most common cancer globally and in Pakistan and we are committed to improving long-term disease control and survival for breast cancer patients", she added.

She said social media should become a part of the breast cancer awareness campaigns, adding that social media could prove an effective platform for creating awareness about breast cancer and helping reduce the mortality rate in Pakistan caused by this deadly disease.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Cure Women Breast Cancer Cancer Family Media From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PTI’s long march receives lukewarm response from ..

PTI’s long march receives lukewarm response from public: Marriyum Aurangzeb

30 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 32 Afghanistan Vs. Sri La ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 32 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st November 2022

2 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

11 hours ago
 US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big ..

US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big Tech to Censor Disputed Info - ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.