QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :First Lady Samina Alvi on Tuesday said that not merely the government rather everyone in society would have to play their role to cope with the issues like breast cancer, mental health, and disability.

The first lady, addressing a seminar held with the cooperation of the World Health Organisation at Governor House here, for creating awareness on breast cancer, mental health and disability, lauded the world health body's efforts for elimination of breast cancer as well as welfare of the differently-abled people.

The first lady said that the government was striving for concrete and practical measures to cope with the challenges of breast cancer and disability.

Every individual in society will have to play their part in the prevention of the deadly disease, she added.

She also urged the women to carry out self-examination from time to time to ensure timely diagnosis of breast cancer as the disease could be treated easily if diagnosed at an early stage.

Earlier, WHO's Technical Advisor for Disability and Rehabilitation Dr Maryam Malik received the first lady and highlighted the objectives of the seminar.

Director of Pakistan Baitul Mal, Director of Women Development Department, WHO's Technical Advisor on Disability and Rehabilitation, and WHO head of Balochistan Dr Asfandyar Sherani also addressed the seminar which also followed a question-answer session.