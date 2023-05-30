UrduPoint.com

First Lady Urges Society's Role To Cope With Breast Cancer, Mental Health Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2023 | 10:58 PM

First Lady urges society's role to cope with breast cancer, mental health issues

First Lady Samina Alvi on Tuesday said that not merely the government rather everyone in society would have to play their role to cope with the issues like breast cancer, mental health, and disability

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :First Lady Samina Alvi on Tuesday said that not merely the government rather everyone in society would have to play their role to cope with the issues like breast cancer, mental health, and disability.

The first lady, addressing a seminar held with the cooperation of the World Health Organisation at Governor House here, for creating awareness on breast cancer, mental health and disability, lauded the world health body's efforts for elimination of breast cancer as well as welfare of the differently-abled people.

The first lady said that the government was striving for concrete and practical measures to cope with the challenges of breast cancer and disability.

Every individual in society will have to play their part in the prevention of the deadly disease, she added.

She also urged the women to carry out self-examination from time to time to ensure timely diagnosis of breast cancer as the disease could be treated easily if diagnosed at an early stage.

Earlier, WHO's Technical Advisor for Disability and Rehabilitation Dr Maryam Malik received the first lady and highlighted the objectives of the seminar.

Director of Pakistan Baitul Mal, Director of Women Development Department, WHO's Technical Advisor on Disability and Rehabilitation, and WHO head of Balochistan Dr Asfandyar Sherani also addressed the seminar which also followed a question-answer session.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan World Governor Women Breast Cancer From Government

Recent Stories

Number of Injured in Collapse of Bleachers in Rost ..

Number of Injured in Collapse of Bleachers in Rostov-on-Don Rises to 20 - Invest ..

19 minutes ago
 Spain Becomes 25th Nation to Sign Artemis Accords ..

Spain Becomes 25th Nation to Sign Artemis Accords - NASA

19 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Says Moscow Planning to S ..

Russian Foreign Minister Says Moscow Planning to Send Fertilizers to Nigeria

19 minutes ago
 House Freedom Caucus Says Debt Ceiling Deal 'Fails ..

House Freedom Caucus Says Debt Ceiling Deal 'Fails,' Calls for All Republicans t ..

19 minutes ago
 NATO deploys more forces, EU urges calm after Koso ..

NATO deploys more forces, EU urges calm after Kosovo clashes

15 minutes ago
 World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Op ..

World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Open as Djokovic stays defiant

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.