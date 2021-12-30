First Lady urges students to pay attention on practical aspects of study to get jobs

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi on Thursday urged students to equally focus on practical aspects and scope of their respective studies so as to get jobs after completing their studies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi on Thursday urged students to equally focus on practical aspects and scope of their respective studies so as to get jobs after completing their studies.

She said this in her address to the students and faculty members of the Iqra University (IU), North Campus on the occasion of Poster Competition for Physical Wellness organized by IU here.

Begum Samina Arif Alvi said that it will be very good for all, if the end result of a study is access to a suitable job; therefore study is important but attention to practicability of the study is equally important.

She highly appreciated the students, faculty members and administration of the IU for organizing the Poster Competition and said posters prepared by the students are very informative and can appear very useful with regard to awareness about health and fitness.

These types of posters should also be displayed in schools because these would be very fruitful to create awareness among the students about preventive measures to maintain physical wellness.

She also expressed pleasure to see the happy faces of the students and said it shows their enthusiasm and interest in their studies.

Begum Samina Arif Alvi also advised the students of IU to also work for creating awareness among the special children about preventive measures to maintain good health.

She said that the persons with disabilities (PWDs) also need support of all of us. The differently-able children also deserve to get sympathy and empathy from the whole society to lead a normal life and become a productive member of the society, she observed.

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi also called upon the management of the Iqra University to organize health awareness camps in the less-privileged localities to create awareness among the masses.

She said that the present government is also paying active attention to extend best healthcare services to the masses.

Earlier, she visited the Poster Competition and took keen interests in the posters prepared by the participants.

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi was also presented souvenir on the occasion by the Iqra University.

Later, First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi distributed shields among the winners and runners-up of the Poster Competition.