UrduPoint.com

First Lady Urges Students To Pay Attention On Practical Aspects Of Study To Get Jobs

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 03:09 PM

First Lady urges students to pay attention on practical aspects of study to get jobs

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi on Thursday urged students to equally focus on practical aspects and scope of their respective studies so as to get jobs after completing their studies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi on Thursday urged students to equally focus on practical aspects and scope of their respective studies so as to get jobs after completing their studies.

She said this in her address to the students and faculty members of the Iqra University (IU), North Campus on the occasion of Poster Competition for Physical Wellness organized by IU here.

Begum Samina Arif Alvi said that it will be very good for all, if the end result of a study is access to a suitable job; therefore study is important but attention to practicability of the study is equally important.

She highly appreciated the students, faculty members and administration of the IU for organizing the Poster Competition and said posters prepared by the students are very informative and can appear very useful with regard to awareness about health and fitness.

These types of posters should also be displayed in schools because these would be very fruitful to create awareness among the students about preventive measures to maintain physical wellness.

She also expressed pleasure to see the happy faces of the students and said it shows their enthusiasm and interest in their studies.

Begum Samina Arif Alvi also advised the students of IU to also work for creating awareness among the special children about preventive measures to maintain good health.

She said that the persons with disabilities (PWDs) also need support of all of us. The differently-able children also deserve to get sympathy and empathy from the whole society to lead a normal life and become a productive member of the society, she observed.

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi also called upon the management of the Iqra University to organize health awareness camps in the less-privileged localities to create awareness among the masses.

She said that the present government is also paying active attention to extend best healthcare services to the masses.

Earlier, she visited the Poster Competition and took keen interests in the posters prepared by the participants.

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi was also presented souvenir on the occasion by the Iqra University.

Later, First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi distributed shields among the winners and runners-up of the Poster Competition.

Related Topics

Lead All From Government Best Jobs Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

KPK retains prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 1 ..

KPK retains prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 169-run win over Northern

20 minutes ago
 Putin Sends New Year Messages to Leaders of India, ..

Putin Sends New Year Messages to Leaders of India, China, Japan, S.Korea - Kreml ..

2 minutes ago
 North Korean Ruling Party Starts Reviewing 2022 Dr ..

North Korean Ruling Party Starts Reviewing 2022 Draft Budget - State Media

2 minutes ago
 UK Pledges to Provide $141Mln to Help Vulnerable C ..

UK Pledges to Provide $141Mln to Help Vulnerable Countries Fight Omicron

2 minutes ago
 Russia to Keep Providing Military Assistance to Ma ..

Russia to Keep Providing Military Assistance to Mali - FMaria Zakharova

2 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thur ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thursday

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.