First lady urges vigilance, creating breast cancer awareness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi emphasised the urgent need for spreading awareness about early diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer, particularly among women, at a seminar, organised by the University of Lahore on Thursday.

At the event, held at the Governor's House in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, various medical institutions and NGOs addressed the significance of self-examination in detecting breast abnormalities.

Begum Alvi urged women to conduct monthly self-examinations and consult a doctor promptly if any lump or cyst is detected. Addressing the societal importance of combating breast cancer, she highlighted the statistic that one in nine women in Pakistan is suffering from the disease.

Emphasising the urgency of early diagnosis, Begum Alvi underscored that breast cancer is curable at any stage, but delays can increase risks and reduce survival chances. She commended the progress made in overcoming societal taboos around discussing breast cancer, attributing it to increased awareness.

The First Lady acknowledged the media's crucial role in disseminating information, stating that the awareness campaign, ongoing for five years, has led to more women seeking treatment in the early stages.

She encouraged collective efforts, describing breast cancer awareness as a social responsibility.

Begum Alvi also advocated for inclusion of differently-abled individuals in society as productive citizens, and called upon the media and stakeholders to provide employment opportunities to such people. Addressing the mental health concerns, she revealed that approximately 24 million people in Pakistan face mental health issues, mentioning the mobile application 'Hamraz' as a resource. She sought the help of foreign experts to contribute to mental health initiatives in Pakistan. She also spoke about stalled implementation of the 'Zainab Alert Bill', stressing the need for collective action to protect innocent daughters.

The First Lady applauded the University of Lahore and other institutions for organising the informative programmes, and distributed shields among the organisers.

The event included contributions from Wife of Punjab Governor Begum Ayesha Balighur Rahman, Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram, Representative of the WHO Dr. Maryum Malik, and other speakers.