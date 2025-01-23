First Lady visits AFIC, appreciates Chinese support in health sector

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on Thursday visited the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology and National Institute of Heart Diseases (AFIC-NIHD) and appreciated the Chinese assistance in modernizing the health sector.

The First Lady was briefed by the Chinese Cardiology Expert team, headed by Professor Dr Pan Xiang Bin, about the advanced medical procedures for congenital heart diseases and structural heart diseases under ultrasound guidance, which were being performed for the first time only in AFIC-NIHD with the Chinese support, a President's Office news release said.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, and Commandant AFIC-NIHD, Major General Naseer Ahmad Samore, were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador said that China would extend such services to the province of Balochistan as well, besides offering training opportunities to Pakistani doctors to perform these procedures. He said that China would increase collaboration with Pakistan in the health sector.

The First Lady extended her sincere gratitude to the Chinese government for its cooperation in the health sector. She also commended the management of AFIC-NIHD for providing state-of-the-art treatment to heart patients.

The First Lady visited various wards, interacted with patients, and presented them with flowers.

The Commandant of AFIC-NIHD also presented the First Lady with a commemorative shield.