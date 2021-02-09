UrduPoint.com
First Lady Visits Paraplegic Center Hayatabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

First Lady visits Paraplegic Center Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The First Lady, Begum Samina Arif Alvi on Tuesday visited Paraplegic Center Hayatabad and inspected its various sections engaged in rehabilitation of physically disable persons.

Upon arrival she was received by Chief Executive of the center, Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas.

She was briefed about working of the center and facilities being provided to patients.

First Lady was informed that paraplegic center is the only facility of its kind in the country that is working to help and rehabilitate victims of bomb blast and mishaps.

Begum Samina Alvi praised the effort of paraplegic center in rehabilitate patients and expressed satisfaction over its working and provision of facilities.

