UrduPoint.com

First Lady Wants Programmes For Improving Women's Health

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2022 | 06:50 PM

First Lady wants programmes for improving women's health

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi on Saturday underlined the need to initiate programmes for women which have positive impacts on their physical and mental health.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi on Saturday underlined the need to initiate programmes for women which have positive impacts on their physical and mental health.

She said that women constituted almost 50% of the country's population, therefore, it was imperative that they were provided with quality healthcare services in a timely and cost-effective manner.

She observed that ensuring women's health was not only pivotal for Pakistan's development, but was also vital for ensuring the health and prosperity of a family.

The first lady made these remarks while addressing the launching ceremony of Ascend Athletics Pakistan, President House Media Wing said in a press release.

Ascend Athletics is going to launch a leadership development programme based on sports and civic engagement in Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan.

Under the program 60 girls would be trained in Gilgit-Baltistan in mountaineering and climbing, leadership, mental health, public service, and physical fitness in general.

The event was attended by the Minister of Tourism of Gilgit-Baltistan, Raja Nasir Ali Khan Maqpoon, US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Bloom, Air Chief Marshal (retd) Sohail Aman, CEO & Founder of Ascend, Marina LeGree, renowned mountaineers and climbers of Pakistan, and members of the general public.

Addressing the ceremony, the first lady expressed the hope that the programme would have a positive impact on women's health, besides enabling girls to become useful and active citizens of the society.

Begum Alvi also emphasized the need of taking effective steps to overcome the issue of stunting and malnutrition in women, adding that due to devastating floods in Pakistan, the problem of malnutrition and stunting in women and children in flood-affected areas had become even more severe. She called for taking strong measures to fulfil the needs of women in flood-affected areas.

Begum Samina Alvi also highlighted that the breast cancer awareness campaign was yielding results as the number of breast cancer cases being detected in early stages was on the rise.

She urged the woman to take out 5 minutes every month for physical self-examination and in case of any lump, redness or swelling or any unusual change in the chest or its surrounding areas, they should consult a doctor immediately to save precious lives.

The first lady enumerated that an awareness campaign regarding the rights of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and the society's responsibilities towards them had also been initiated.

She called for accelerating efforts to make society inclusive and give PWDs their rights, besides including them in daily activities and programs so that they didn't feel isolated from the mainstream of society.

GB minister for tourism, on the occasion, said that the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) possessed immense talent which could be harnessed by developing collaborations and strengthening institutions.

He informed that projects in mountaineering and rock climbing would be initiated in GB to promote adventure sports.

Air Chief Marshal (retd) Sohail Aman said that sports played a pivotal role in the development of leadership qualities, team work, skills and stamina.

Pakistani women were already performing well in different sectors of life and possessed immense talent, that required polishing, he added.

CEO Ascend said that human security and prosperity of a society increased with improved women's participation.

She said that Ascend would train girls every year in Pakistan to climb mountains, both literally and figuratively, by focusing on the development of leadership skills, promoting physical fitness, public service and public speaking, mental health, and imparting mountaineering and climbing skills in girls of Pakistan in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Doctor Nasir Skardu Women Breast Cancer Family Media Event From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Veteran Indian actor Veena Kapoor allegedly murder ..

Veteran Indian actor Veena Kapoor allegedly murdered by son

10 minutes ago
 2 National Institute of Management delegations vis ..

2 National Institute of Management delegations visit FCCI

2 minutes ago
 69,914 vehicles registered in last 6 six months

69,914 vehicles registered in last 6 six months

2 minutes ago
 Hazara motorway to remain close from Hattar for in ..

Hazara motorway to remain close from Hattar for installation of transmission lin ..

2 minutes ago
 Daily Mail tender apology to PM on false allegatio ..

Daily Mail tender apology to PM on false allegations of corruption; Imran certif ..

2 minutes ago
 Magisterial Odermatt wins Val D'Isere giant slalom ..

Magisterial Odermatt wins Val D'Isere giant slalom

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.