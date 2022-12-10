First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi on Saturday underlined the need to initiate programmes for women which have positive impacts on their physical and mental health.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi on Saturday underlined the need to initiate programmes for women which have positive impacts on their physical and mental health.

She said that women constituted almost 50% of the country's population, therefore, it was imperative that they were provided with quality healthcare services in a timely and cost-effective manner.

She observed that ensuring women's health was not only pivotal for Pakistan's development, but was also vital for ensuring the health and prosperity of a family.

The first lady made these remarks while addressing the launching ceremony of Ascend Athletics Pakistan, President House Media Wing said in a press release.

Ascend Athletics is going to launch a leadership development programme based on sports and civic engagement in Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan.

Under the program 60 girls would be trained in Gilgit-Baltistan in mountaineering and climbing, leadership, mental health, public service, and physical fitness in general.

The event was attended by the Minister of Tourism of Gilgit-Baltistan, Raja Nasir Ali Khan Maqpoon, US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Bloom, Air Chief Marshal (retd) Sohail Aman, CEO & Founder of Ascend, Marina LeGree, renowned mountaineers and climbers of Pakistan, and members of the general public.

Addressing the ceremony, the first lady expressed the hope that the programme would have a positive impact on women's health, besides enabling girls to become useful and active citizens of the society.

Begum Alvi also emphasized the need of taking effective steps to overcome the issue of stunting and malnutrition in women, adding that due to devastating floods in Pakistan, the problem of malnutrition and stunting in women and children in flood-affected areas had become even more severe. She called for taking strong measures to fulfil the needs of women in flood-affected areas.

Begum Samina Alvi also highlighted that the breast cancer awareness campaign was yielding results as the number of breast cancer cases being detected in early stages was on the rise.

She urged the woman to take out 5 minutes every month for physical self-examination and in case of any lump, redness or swelling or any unusual change in the chest or its surrounding areas, they should consult a doctor immediately to save precious lives.

The first lady enumerated that an awareness campaign regarding the rights of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and the society's responsibilities towards them had also been initiated.

She called for accelerating efforts to make society inclusive and give PWDs their rights, besides including them in daily activities and programs so that they didn't feel isolated from the mainstream of society.

GB minister for tourism, on the occasion, said that the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) possessed immense talent which could be harnessed by developing collaborations and strengthening institutions.

He informed that projects in mountaineering and rock climbing would be initiated in GB to promote adventure sports.

Air Chief Marshal (retd) Sohail Aman said that sports played a pivotal role in the development of leadership qualities, team work, skills and stamina.

Pakistani women were already performing well in different sectors of life and possessed immense talent, that required polishing, he added.

CEO Ascend said that human security and prosperity of a society increased with improved women's participation.

She said that Ascend would train girls every year in Pakistan to climb mountains, both literally and figuratively, by focusing on the development of leadership skills, promoting physical fitness, public service and public speaking, mental health, and imparting mountaineering and climbing skills in girls of Pakistan in Gilgit-Baltistan.