(@fidahassanain)

Farhat Khan who is known as Farah Khan has filed nomination papers for Senate elections to be held on March 3.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 16th, 2021) Farhat Shehzadi, the close friend of first lady Bushra Bibi, filed nomination papers for upcoming Senate elections, the sources said on Tuesday.

Farhat Shehzadi is known as Farah Khan.

She is the wife of former district council Chairman Ahsan Iqbal Jamil and daughter-in-law of PML-N MPA Chaudhary Iqbal.

She was spotted on the occasion of Nikah of Prime Minister Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi in a very limited gathering.

The Senate elections, under the ECP schedule, would be held on March 3. Previously, ECP had extended the date for submission of nomination papers for one day from Saturday to Monday (yesterday). The opposition parties said that the date was extended to give benefit to ruling PTI.