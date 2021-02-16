UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Lady's Close Friend Files Nomination Papers For Senate Elections

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 35 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 01:39 PM

First lady's close friend files nomination papers for Senate elections

Farhat Khan who is known as Farah Khan has filed nomination papers for Senate elections to be held on March 3.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 16th, 2021) Farhat Shehzadi, the close friend of first lady Bushra Bibi, filed nomination papers for upcoming Senate elections, the sources said on Tuesday.

Farhat Shehzadi is known as Farah Khan.

She is the wife of former district council Chairman Ahsan Iqbal Jamil and daughter-in-law of PML-N MPA Chaudhary Iqbal.

She was spotted on the occasion of Nikah of Prime Minister Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi in a very limited gathering.

The Senate elections, under the ECP schedule, would be held on March 3. Previously, ECP had extended the date for submission of nomination papers for one day from Saturday to Monday (yesterday). The opposition parties said that the date was extended to give benefit to ruling PTI.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Wife Farah March From Nomination Papers Opposition Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Oman’s Perm ..

29 minutes ago

Atif Aslam is excited for performing at PSL 6 open ..

35 minutes ago

SpaceX Fails to Recover 1st Stage of Falcon 9 Rock ..

43 seconds ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

45 seconds ago

Covid positive tally plummets to 958 new infection ..

47 seconds ago

Construction work of RRRP to be started in May or ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.