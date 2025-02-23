Open Menu

First Locally Transmitted Case Of Monkeypox Reported In KP, Confirms Health Advisor

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 06:40 PM

First Locally transmitted case of Monkeypox reported in KP, confirms Health Advisor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Health Advisor, Ihtesham Ali, has confirmed another case of Monkeypox (M-Pox) in the province.

According to a statement issued by Health department, this is the first locally transmitted (community) case of M-Pox in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as all previous reported cases were linked to international travel.

The Health Advisor further stated that the infected woman’s husband had recently returned from a Gulf country. While he initially showed no symptoms, he was later confirmed to be infected with M-Pox as well.

According to Director of Public Health, Dr. Fazal Majeed, the female patient was admitted to the hospital on February 18, 2025, after experiencing fever and body aches.

On February 19, rashes appeared on her body and inside her mouth, after which Public Health Coordinator Dr. Muhammad Aamir Khan reported the suspected case on February 20.

A team from the Public Health Section collected samples and sent them to the Public Health Reference Laboratory at Khyber Medical University, Peshawar, where Monkeypox was confirmed on February 21, 2025.

Regarding the patient’s husband, Dr. Fazal Majeed stated that he had shown no symptoms upon his arrival in Pakistan.

However, on February 5, he developed fever and body aches, followed by the appearance of rashes on his body and inside his mouth on February 6. Despite this, he chose to stay at home for 10-15 days instead of seeking medical treatment.

Under the directives of the Director General of Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a Rapid Response Team was formed, led by Public Health Coordinator Dr. Muhammad Aamir Khan and Dr. Fauzia Afridi.

The team conducted a detailed medical history of the infected patient on February 22, 2025. The patient’s husband and close family members were also screened, and necessary preventive measures were implemented, including home isolation for the affected household.

Director of Public Health, Dr. Fazal Majeed, urged the public to stay informed about Monkeypox symptoms and to immediately visit the nearest healthcare facility if any suspicious symptoms develop.

Recent Stories

Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights int ..

Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..

50 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah Internationa ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Edu ..

16 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wi ..

Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wisdom’ received BolognaRagazz ..

16 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth ..

Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth in 2024 financial results, str ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resi ..

UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance warns of dangers of tak ..

46 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Sp ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament

46 minutes ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution rec ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution reconstituting Board of Trustees ..

1 hour ago
 Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, Internatio ..

Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, International Charity Organisation sent ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President, VPs wish Pope Francis speedy recove ..

UAE President, VPs wish Pope Francis speedy recovery

2 hours ago
 RTA awards AED 798 mn contract for Al Qudra Street ..

RTA awards AED 798 mn contract for Al Qudra Street Development Project

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challen ..

Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challenges facing Islamic Ummah, Pale ..

3 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of mari ..

Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of maritime competitions

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan