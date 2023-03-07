UrduPoint.com

First Look Of Ramazan Play 'Chand Tara' Unveiled

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 02:30 PM

First look of Ramazan play 'Chand Tara' unveiled

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Celebrity couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor on Tuesday unveiled the first look of their upcoming Ramazan special play 'Chand Tara' under the label of MD Production.

The play was written by Saima Akram Chaudhry, famous for her blockbuster drama serials, Chupke Chupke, Hum Tum, Chaudhry and Sons, and many more, the show reunites the powerful couple once again on the tv screen after 2020's most-loved drama 'Meherposh'.

Turning to her official Instagram handle, the 'Meray Paas Tum Ho' sensation left her huge fan following in awe as she dropped the first look poster of her upcoming play along with the hashtag "Coming soon" Shortly, the Insta post grabbed the couple's fans and followers' attention. Thrilled by the captivating poster, netizens as well as celebs flooded the post with comments showing excitement and support for the most-talked-about serial.

Esteemed film actress, director, and producer Reema Khan hailing the well-acclaimed couple commented "One of the most beautiful and talented couple." Famous model and actress Nadia Hussain along with the 'Mushkil' crooner Zainab Shabir also showed love for 'Chand Tara' by posting loved-up comments for the couple.

Previously, the diva also posted a picture of the title page of the script, stating "Just another chapter of my life."Directed by Danish Nawaz, the most-hyped play's star-studded star cast includes Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor, Romaisa Khan, Aashir Wajahat, Adnan Jaffar, Saba Faisal, Behroze Sabzwari, Madiha Iftikhar and Rehan Sheikh.

