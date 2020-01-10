UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Lunar Eclipse Of 2020 Will Tonight In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:00 AM

First lunar eclipse of 2020 will tonight in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The first lunar eclipse of the year 2020 will be witnessed in Pakistan on night between Friday (January 10) and Saturday (January 11).

According to a private news channel, it will be penumbral lunar eclipse which will be visible in Pakistan as well as in different cities of Asia, Europe, Australia and Africa.

It will not be visible in the United States, central Canada and a majority of South America.

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned. When this happens, the Earth blocks some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon's surface.

According to details, the eclipse will start at 10:07 pm and will become a full eclipse at 12:07 am. The eclipse will come to an end at 2:12 am and the moon will emerge from the shadow of the earth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Australia Europe Canada United States January 2020 From Asia Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Alice Wells to come to Pakistan on three-day offic ..

7 minutes ago

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat condemns organized visits by De ..

5 minutes ago

Paul's Thunder spoil Westbrook's return, Sixers ra ..

6 minutes ago

LG, Microsoft join hands on infotainment, building ..

2 minutes ago

Australia's bushfire fanned by extreme heat, wind

22 minutes ago

Abkhazian Interior Ministry to Prevent Clashes at ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.