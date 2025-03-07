First Lunar Eclipse Of This Year On March 14
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 09:53 PM
The Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) astronomers on Friday confirmed the first lunar eclipse of this year will occur on March 14
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) astronomers on Friday confirmed the first lunar eclipse of this year will occur on March 14.
They confirmed that the first lunar eclipse will begin at 8:57 AM according to Pakistan time.
Since, it would be the daytime in Pakistan at that time, therefore this lunar eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan.
According to SUPARCO astronomers, there will be two lunar eclipses in the year 2025. The second partial lunar eclipse of this year will take place on the night between September 7 and 8. This lunar eclipse will be visible in Europe, Asia and Africa, including Pakistan.
