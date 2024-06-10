First Mango, Handicrafts Expo Concludes In Matiari
Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2024 | 09:51 PM
The first mango and handicrafts expo organized by District Administration Matiari successfully concluded
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The first mango and handicrafts expo organized by District Administration Matiari successfully concluded.
Commissioner Hyderabad Division Ahsan Ali Qureshi, was the chief guest of the closing ceremony.
Commissioner Qureshi visited various stalls showcasing mangoes, handicrafts, and animal exhibits, expressing admiration for the efforts of farmers and artisans.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh, SSP Syed Asghar Ali Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor Ahmed Khahro, CEO of Sindh Enterprise Development Fund Khizar Parwez, District Officer education Amir Bux Sahito, Additional Director Agriculture Zameer Surhyo, Additional Director Social Welfare Rafiq Ahmad Jamali, Deputy Director Livestock Dr Riaz Laghari and other officials were also present.
Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi congratulated the district administration on the successful event, expressing his delight at witnessing the variety of mango and handicraft stalls as well as children's scientific models.
He emphasized the importance of organizing such events across the entire division. Deputy Commissioner Yousuf Shaikh highlighted that the success of the expo was a result of the relentless efforts of officers from various departments including Revenue, Agriculture, Livestock, Social Welfare, Police, and Education. He expressed pride in hosting the expo in the district with a corporate sector approach.
During the ceremony, commemorative shields and certificates were awarded to the best-performing farmers, media representatives officers, and staff from various district departments.
Meanwhile, notable recipients of awards for showcasing the best varieties of mangoes and the finest handicraft stalls included Mir Ali Akbar Talpur, Haji Adil Abrejo, Shafi Muhammad Dahri, Syed Nadeem Shah, Haji Nooruddin Memon, Taj Muhammad Sangrasi, Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, Mushtaq Jamali and Malik Farooq Ahmed among others.
