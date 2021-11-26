First MCMC batch passes out

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Sindh province has started its mandatory courses of Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) and Senior Management Course (SMC) through our provincial Training Management and Research (TMR) Wing.

This he said on Friday while addressing the graduation ceremony of first-MCMC conducted by Training Management and research (TMR) here at CM House.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Secretary TMR Tamizuddin Khero, provincial secretaries and faculty members of TMR.

Syed Murad ali Shah said that for years, the Sindh government has been striving to provide opportunities to the civil servants to improve their professional competence through different training programs aiming at professional development and mastering the modern techniques of decision-making. "I strongly believe that after completing this course (MCMC), the participants will be putting up to higher standards of morality and efficiency in performance of their duty and will make a difference in the lives of people of Sindh province.," he said and added "we should not forget that an efficient and upright civil service has the potential to make a great nation and I am looking forward to seeing the impacts you are going to have for the betterment of the province and the country." The CM Sindh appreciated the sincere efforts, dedication and hard work demonstrated by the TMR Wing, particularly the faculty members in making successful completion of this course a reality.

"I have confidence in your talent, your determination, and the quality of the learning and skills you offered to the participants of course," he said and added "indeed, TMR Wing is on its way to be a towering institute for public sector training and research in the province". He said he was optimistic that it will maintain the higher standards of learning and skill development for the civil servants today as well as in the years to come.

The chief minister said that he had directed Chief Secretary to create provincial police cadre so that shortage of the officers could be met upto grade BS-21.

Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah addressing the MCMC graduates congratulated them and urged them to be honest in their work and apply their skills, abilities and course techniques in the field so that people of the province could be served in true letter and spirit.

He assured the chief minister that he would make all out efforts to make the TMR as one of the best academies of the country.

The Secretary TMR, in his speech, spoke of limited promotion opportunities for provincial civil servants in grade BS-21 and 22. I would like to improve this situation and direct SGA&CD to propose remedies in this regard.

It may be noted that 60 officers of different provincial service have successfully completed the first MCMC course from the provincial TMR to qualify for promotion from grade BS-18 to BS-19.