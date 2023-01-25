First Medical Aid training for college students held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The training wing of the district emergency service 1122 Lakki Marwat on Wednesday conducted a one-day training session on fire safety and first medical aid for students and staff of a college.

The students and staff were trained with practical demonstrations on how to deal with emergency situations in wake of a fire eruption.

During the training held under the supervision of the district emergency officer Engr. Fasihullah Khan, the rescue personnel also imparted training about provision of first aid to the injured and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals.

At the end, the rescue management was appreciated by the college for arranging such useful training for students, saying such activities should also be held in other educational institutions to equip the youth with basic life support skills.