UrduPoint.com

First Medical Aid Training For College Students Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 04:10 PM

First Medical Aid training for college students held

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The training wing of the district emergency service 1122 Lakki Marwat on Wednesday conducted a one-day training session on fire safety and first medical aid for students and staff of a college.

The students and staff were trained with practical demonstrations on how to deal with emergency situations in wake of a fire eruption.

During the training held under the supervision of the district emergency officer Engr. Fasihullah Khan, the rescue personnel also imparted training about provision of first aid to the injured and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals.

At the end, the rescue management was appreciated by the college for arranging such useful training for students, saying such activities should also be held in other educational institutions to equip the youth with basic life support skills.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Lakki Marwat Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative ..

Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative projects at Arab Health Exhib ..

26 minutes ago
 ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

46 minutes ago
 UAE President arrives in Pakistan

UAE President arrives in Pakistan

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges world to take action to protect peo ..

Pakistan urges world to take action to protect people of occupied Palestine, IIO ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent R ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent Representative of Chad

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s ..

AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s steel producers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.