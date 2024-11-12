Open Menu

First Meeting Of Abbottabad Citizen Traffic Management Committee Held

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 09:54 PM

To address the traffic issues in Abbottabad city, the first meeting of the Abbottabad Citizen Traffic Management Committee on Tuesday successfully held at the Abbottabad Club and chaired by District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail Khan

According to the details, the committee meeting was convened by the SSP Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan following special directives from DIG Hazara, Captain (R) Tahir Ayub Khan.

A key focus of the meeting was addressing the pressing traffic issues across several major areas, including Mandian Road, Main Bazaar, Murree Road, Qalandarabad, Havelian, and Nathiagali. SSP Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan highlighted the challenges faced on these routes, with members actively participating in discussions and offering suggestions to resolve the problems.

The committee members reached a consensus on several actionable proposals, which will be forwarded to senior officers for further consideration.

A major point of agreement was the need for coordinated action between the traffic police and other local departments, such as NHA, C&W, Cantonment Board, WAPDA, Sui Gas, PTCL, and TMA.

It was emphasized that these departments must work together to remove any obstacles that obstruct the smooth flow of traffic, enabling the traffic police to enhance the overall traffic management system for the citizens of Abbottabad.

The committee expressed optimism that these collaborative efforts will lead to significant improvements in the city’s traffic conditions.

General Ayaz Saleem Rana, AC Abbottabad, Secretary RTA, members of the Abbottabad Press Club, the All Trade Federation, the Private Education Network, and various other committee members were present on the occasion.

