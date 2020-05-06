UrduPoint.com
First Meeting Of Corona Response Tiger Force On May 7

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 01:52 PM

The first ever meeting of Corona Response Tiger Force is going to be held in Peshawar on May 7

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The first ever meeting of Corona Response Tiger Force is going to be held in Peshawar on May 7.

The meeting will be held at district council hall near Bacha Khan chowk at 11a.m on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar has advised all those who had earlier registered themselves for the Force to ensure their presence in the hall at the stipulated time.

The Deputy Commissioner will hand over responsibilities to the volunteers of corona response tigers force in the meeting.

