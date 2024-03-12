Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 07:15 PM

First meeting of District Monitoring Committee held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The inaugural session of the District Monitoring Committee was held under the chairmanship of Member Provincial Assembly Rana Munawer Ghaus here on Tuesday.

The committee members, including MPA Safdar Hussain Sahi, MPA Sardar Muhammad Asim Sher Mekan, Deputy Commissioner Capt(retd)Shoaib Ali, along with additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and municipal officers were also present.

The session discussed the distribution of ration among deserving people under the Ramadan Negehban Package. The meeting was informed that concrete steps were being taken to achieve all the objectives of the "Suthra Punjab programme. Later, Committee Rana Munawar Ghous and members of the district monitoring committee inspected the Ramazan Bazaar.

