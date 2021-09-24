UrduPoint.com

First Meeting Of Pakistan-Australia Friendship Group Focuses On Close Collaboration In Diverse Areas

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 01:05 AM

First meeting of Pakistan-Australia Friendship Group focuses on close collaboration in diverse areas

The members of the Pakistan-Australia Friendship Group on Thursday agreed to work closely to identify areas of cooperation and further strengthen relations between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :The members of the Pakistan-Australia Friendship Group on Thursday agreed to work closely to identify areas of cooperation and further strengthen relations between the two countries.

The Pakistan-Australia Friendship Group in the Australian Parliament, which has members from both the House of Representatives and the Senate, held its first meeting virtually and focused on enhancing cooperation between the two sides.

Convener of the Pakistan-Australia Friendship Group in the National Assembly of Pakistan Maryam Aurangzaib and Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed led the Pakistan side, while the Australian side was represented by the Chair of the Australia-Pakistan Friendship Group in the Australian Parliament Rowan Ramsey and Vice Chair Andrew Giles.

Pakistan's High Commissioner-designate to Australia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri and the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Geoffrey Shaw also participated in the meeting.

Appreciating the excellent bilateral relations between Pakistan and Australia, Maryam Aurangzaib emphasized the need to further enhance cooperation in diverse fields, including parliamentary affairs, trade and investment, education, agriculture and sports.

Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed raised the issue of Pakistani students who are unable to travel to Australia due to the COVID-19 restrictions. He hoped that the Australian side would assist Pakistani students once the international borders were reopened.

He also briefed the parliamentarians on the human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Rowan Ramsey underscored the importance of Parliamentary Friendship Groups in promotion of bilateral relations.

He appreciated the Pakistani diaspora in Australia and their contribution to the development of the two countries.

He also thanked for Pakistan's government assistance in evacuation of Australian officials and citizens from Afghanistan.

Andrew Giles underscored the need to match the strong friendship between the two countries with greater bilateral trade and economic cooperation. He appreciated the strong leadership of Pakistani diaspora during the pandemic.

In Pakistan, the Senate and the National Assembly have separate Pakistan-Australia Friendship Groups.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan National Assembly Senate Australia Sports Education Parliament Agriculture Jammu From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

2 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.