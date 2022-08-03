First meeting of SALU admission committee held

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The first meeting of the admission committee for the academic year-2023 held at Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur on Tuesday, under chaired by Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto.

Talking to participants of the meeting, the VC said "We are being conducted the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) in order to maintain merit and transparency in the admission process of Academic Year-2023." He said "It is our top priority to enroll the students timely so they could pursue their higher education at this alma mater."After detailed deliberations, it was decided that the online admission process would be initiated from September 04, 2022 to October 07, 2022.

The Pre-Entry Test for Bachelor and B.S Part-III(5th Semester) would be conduct on October 29, 2022. The classes of the Academic Year-2023 would commence from January 02, 2023.

The various committees were constituted in order to streamline the timely conduct of the Pro-Entry Test like Online Prospectus Committee, Question Paper Setting Committee etc.Prof. Dr. Maqsood Zia Shah, Pro-Vice Chancellor Ghotki Campus, Prof. Dr. Taj Muhammad Lashari, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Qasid Hussain Mallah, Dean Faculty of Physical Sciences, Prof. Dr. Amir Hussain Shar, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and others attended the meeting.