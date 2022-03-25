The first meeting of the Board of Studies of Sociology Department, University of Turbat (UoT) was held at video conference room of the university

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The first meeting of the Board of Studies of Sociology Department, University of Turbat (UoT) was held at video conference room of the university.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch, Dean, faculty of Arts, Social Sciences, and Humanities chaired the meeting. Those who attended the meeting were included the subject expert Prof. Dr. Naila Usman Siddiqi, Chairperson, Sociology Department, University of Karachi, Dr. Mohammad Yaseen, Chairman, Department of Sociology, UoT, Ms. Maryam Majeed, Lecturer, Government Girls Degree College Turbat and faculty members Mr. Nooral Barkat, and Mr. Zahid Dost.

In his opening remarks Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch formally welcomed and appreciated the members of the board for their active participation in the meeting. He said that keeping in view the growing demand of social scientist, the University of Turbat established the Sociology Department to cater the needs of the society. He said that the trend of taking admission among students in Sociology Department is very encouraging.

Dr. Mohammad Yaseen presented the agenda items before the board. The board discussed and resolved various agenda items including the syllabus and course contents for BS program in Sociology. The Subject Expert, Dr. Naila Usman Siddiqi, critically evaluated the syllabus and course contents and gave her valuable suggestions and recommendations for the further improvement of the Syllabus and course structure. She appreciated the efforts of the faculty members of the Sociology Department for making quality syllabus and course contents for BS program in Sociology. She also congratulated the dean faculty and academic staff of Sociology Department for successfully conducting the first Board of Studies of the department.

The board members thanked and appreciated Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad, Vice-Chancellor, University of Turbat for his leadership qualities in taking university towards development.