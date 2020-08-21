UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Mobile Police Station Initiates Working In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 09:32 PM

First Mobile Police Station initiates working in Balochistan

First ever Mobile Police Station has been launched in Balochistan on trial basis, Press Secretary to Chief Minister Balochistan, Mr Kamran Asad while quoting CM Balochistan Jam Kamal tweet said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :First ever Mobile Police Station has been launched in Balochistan on trial basis, Press Secretary to Chief Minister Balochistan, Mr Kamran Asad while quoting CM Balochistan Jam Kamal tweet said.

" First Mobile Police Station equipped with internet and other necessities has been launched in Quetta in first phase," he said adding that the purpose of establishing mobile police station was to ensure immediate registration of public complaints and subsequent government action on them.

This move would improve public trust on Police and help improve the policing as well, he further said.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Internet Quetta Police Police Station Mobile Government

Recent Stories

11 pc Pakistanis develop antibodies against COVID- ..

19 seconds ago

Local bodies to facilitate processions of Muharram ..

21 seconds ago

Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee appreciates go ..

22 seconds ago

Chief Minister chairs meeting of Ittehad Bain-ul-M ..

29 seconds ago

Turkey announces historic gas discovery in Black S ..

5 minutes ago

Steps taken to control smog in Punjab reviewed

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.