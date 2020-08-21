First Mobile Police Station initiates working in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

First ever Mobile Police Station has been launched in Balochistan on trial basis, Press Secretary to Chief Minister Balochistan, Mr Kamran Asad while quoting CM Balochistan Jam Kamal tweet said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :First ever Mobile Police Station has been launched in Balochistan on trial basis, Press Secretary to Chief Minister Balochistan, Mr Kamran Asad while quoting CM Balochistan Jam Kamal tweet said.

" First Mobile Police Station equipped with internet and other necessities has been launched in Quetta in first phase," he said adding that the purpose of establishing mobile police station was to ensure immediate registration of public complaints and subsequent government action on them.

This move would improve public trust on Police and help improve the policing as well, he further said.