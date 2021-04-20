First model police station built by ABAD inaugurated

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :First model police station in Karachi East Zone, with financial support and built by Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) as part of its corporate social responsibilities, was inaugurated by Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon in Ferozabad area.

The ceremony held at Ferozabad Police Station was also attended by ABAD Chairman Fayyaz Ilyas, Vice Chairman Arif Sheikhani, Chairman Southern Region Eng. Danish Bin Rauf and Convener Law and Order Sub-Committee of ABAD and former chairman Southern Region Asif Sumsum, said ABAD release here on Tuesday.

ABAD's Chairman Fayyaz Ilyas said that ABAD was very much alive and compliant to its social responsibilities, along with its full focus on the promotion of housing and construction industry in the country.

He acknowledged that Karachi Police had given great sacrifices for maintaining peace and security in this mega city, which also an international economic hub. However, it was a matter of regret that Karachi Police was not equipped with necessary modern technology, logistics and infrastructure including better police stations to meet their emerging professional challenges.

Keeping in view the necessities of the City Police , ABAD came forward to build Ferozabad Model Police Station and would keep close liaison with the police department for extending further possible support and cooperation.

Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said the purpose of establishing Model Police station was to provide better environment and service to the public, and create better image of police department.

He wholeheartedly appreciated ABAD for supporting police department by constructing the Model Police Station and assured that police would remain on toes to provide securties to the citizens especially builders and developers in Karachi.

He said the policing system could be improved a lot with cooperation and support of the business community of the city.