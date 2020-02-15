UrduPoint.com
First Model Recreational Ground To Be Set Up In Kot Radha Kishan: Chief Secretary Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 11:26 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has said that the provincial government has decided to develop various pieces of land in cities and town of the province as grounds to provide healthy recreational activities to the youth.

The chief secretary said that the first model ground would be established at Kot Radha Kishan so that it could be replicated in other tehsils.

While chairing a meeting at Civil Secretariat , he said that the grounds would be developed under the Green Project.

The chief secretary was told that various pieces of government land had been identified in 100 tehsils in the first phase.

These pieces of land, comprising one to two acres, are situated near to the cities and towns, and water channels.

An amount of Rs 127.15 million would be required to develop 100 grounds.

The meeting decided that tehsil level committees should be set up under the chair of assistant commissioners concerned and representative of the Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA),sports and other line departments, as well as electedrepresentatives, would be included in the committees.

