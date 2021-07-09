First monsoon spell to start from Saturday: PMD

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The first spell of monsoon would likely to commence from July 10 (Saturday) in the Federal capital and various other parts of the country.

Spokesperson Met Office Dr Khalid Malik on Friday said monsoon currents from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper parts of the country which would onset monsoon during the next week, he told APP.

Khalid informed that during the spell, rains would be expected to fall in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar and Layyah.

Met Office also indicated possibility of damages due to wind-storm during the first monsoon spell.

MET office also predicted that the prevailing water stress in rain-fed areas would likely to subside and improvement in water reservoirs due to the upcoming rain spell.