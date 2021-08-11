First mourning procession of Moharram held amid tight security

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The first mourning procession of Moharramul Harram was held here Wednesday amid tight security under corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The procession started from Imambargah Bawa Fazal Hussain and after passing through traditional routes, culminated at Imambargah Agha Syed Mustafa Shah, Mohallah Jhangi.

During the procession which was attended by a large number of mourners, tribute was paid to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his 72 companions in Karbala. They were reciting spiritual nohas and beating their chests.

All the trade activities on the routes of mourning procession were closed while the city police provided foolproof security to the mourners.

The residents also installed free-of-cost stalls of beverages to provide refreshment facility to the mourners.

Meanwhile, SSP Operations, Yasir Afridi inspected security arrangements at various bazaars and routes of mourning processions. On the occasion, he directed for further enhancing security at all entry and exit points of the city for strict vigilance of the people entering the city.

He said to maintain peace and security during Muharram ul Haram, armored vehicles have been parked at various sensitive points of the district adding, snap checking was conducted at different places to ensure peace during Muharram.

SSP Yasir Afridi also inspected the quality and condition of bulletproof helmets and jackets provided to the police force deployed for security at Imambargahs.