First Mpox Case Of 2025 Reported In Peshawar
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The first Monkeypox (Mpox) case of 2025 has been reported in Pakistan, with Border Health Services staff identifying a suspected case during routine screening at Peshawar Airport.
According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health on Saturday, the suspected individual tested positive for Mpox, bringing the total number of reported cases during the health emergency to 10. The patient’s travel history indicates a recent trip to the Gulf region.
Dr. Mukhtar Bharth, National Coordinator for Health, stated that effective measures are being implemented to protect the public from Mpox. He emphasized that a robust screening system is in place at all airports and that compliance with International Health Regulations (IHR) is being ensured. Both Federal and provincial governments are committed to tackling Mpox effectively.
Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali confirmed that the first Mpox case of 2025 was reported at Peshawar Airport.
Upon detection, a public health team immediately arrived at the airport.
The advisor disclosed that the patient, a 35-year-old male who had recently traveled from Dubai, was transferred to the Police Services Hospital, and samples were sent to the Public Health Reference Lab, where the Mpox diagnosis was confirmed.
The provincial health advisor also mentioned that a letter has been sent to the Peshawar Airport manager to provide details of passengers who were in close proximity to the patient. Once the information is received, relevant District Health Officers (DHOs) will be notified to initiate contact tracing.
So far, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported a total of 10 Mpox cases, with 2 cases in 2023, 7 in 2024, and the first case in 2025. The Health Advisor urged the public to maintain social distancing and remain vigilant to prevent the spread of the disease.
