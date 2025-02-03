First Mpox patient of 2025 recovers: Health Advisor

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Health Advisor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ihtesham Ali on Monday announced that the first Mpox patient of 2025 has fully recovered, with all test results coming back clear.

Speaking to the media here, Ali confirmed that the patient had been discharged after receiving treatment, and the Public Health Reference Lab had verified their recovery.

"This was the first reported case of Mpox in 2025, and the patient has now safely returned home," he stated.

The advisor further revealed that the affected individual was brought to the Police Services Hospital from the airport and remained in the isolation ward for ten days.

Currently, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has only one active Mpox case, with no additional infections detected through contact tracing so far. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

