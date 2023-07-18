First Muharram-ul-Harram to fall on July 20, Ashura on July 29

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Tuesday announced that the crescent of Muharram-ul-Harram 1445 AH had not been sighted at any nook and cranny of the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Tuesday announced that the crescent of Muharram-ul-Harram 1445 AH had not been sighted at any nook and cranny of the country.

Addressing a press conference after a thorough consultation with all stakeholders, he said the first of Muharram-ul-Haram would fall on Thursday, July 20 and Ashura on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met here for sighting the crescent of Muharram-ul-Haram 1445 AH. Meanwhile, the meetings of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees were held at their respective headquarters.

The sighting of the moon holds great significance for the Islamic community, as it marks the beginning of the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram. To ensure the accurate determination of the new moon, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee collaborated with Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, which simultaneously held their meetings at their respective headquarters.

Ministry's Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt said the announcement was made after thorough deliberations and mutual understanding with all stakeholders.

The committee's decision was based on credible and solid testimonies from reputable sources, ensuring utmost accuracy, he added.

He said this important meeting aimed to facilitate the observance of Muharram-ul-Haram with harmony and unity throughout the country. Religious scholars, community leaders, and stakeholders were urged to cooperate in providing credible testimonies, fostering a spirit of consensus and togetherness, he maintained.

Umar Butt said the Ministry had requested all citizens to look for the new moon on this evening and promptly report any sightings to their nearest Ruet-e-Hilal Committee representatives. The cooperation of the public was vital in ensuring the timely and accurate announcement of the crescent sighting, he added.

He said the entire nation hoped for a blessed and peaceful Muharram-ul-Haram, commemorating the sacrifices and teachings of islam's revered figures.

He prayed to Allah Almighty that may this holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram bring peace, blessings, and harmony to all Muslims across the nation.