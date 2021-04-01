First multi-ethnic conference STEMS 2021 concludes at Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The first multi-thematic conference (STEMS 2021) concluded at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The conference held under hybrid and online sessions, featuring more than 160 papers by domestic and foreign delegates on science, technology, engineering, mathematics and social sciences.

Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob was the Chief Guest of the closing session.

He said that the multi-thematic conference is a unique opportunity in the history of the university where educators and researchers from universities, colleges, schools, industrial and commercial, cultural and information and other public and private institutions shared their experiences in their fields.

They exchanged observations and shared new developments and innovative ideas, research projects and state-of-the-art teaching methods in these areas. Teachers and students benefited from all this activity.

He said that only education can bring improvement and welfare in society and only through education the easiest solution to the problems and difficulties of the world can be offered.

More effective solutions to various problems are possible through multi-thematic teams.

He appreciated the efforts of Director International Links Dr Abid Shehzad in organizing the conference and inviting experts from across the country.

The development and expansion of Jamia Islamia is in fact a part of national development and is in line with national aspirations and priorities and all these efforts are to make the beloved homeland a great country.

In the inaugural session of the conference, Prof. Dr Saleem Mazhar, Vice-Chancellor, University of the Punjab Lahore, Prof. Dr Muhammad Ashraf Pro-Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif, Vice-Chancellor Government Sadiq College, Women University Bahawalpur and Prof. Dr. Manzoor Hussain President ECO Science Foundation participated.

On the second day of the conference, 6 parallel sessions were held in which papers on medical sciences, engineering, commerce and management and arts and social sciences were presented.